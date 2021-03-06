IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Update

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the January 28th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFO. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.81. 4,094,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.03. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

