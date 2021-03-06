IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.53

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.53 and traded as high as C$35.95. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$35.42, with a volume of 500,461 shares trading hands.

IGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IGM Financial to C$39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

