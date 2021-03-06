Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $197.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

In related news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

