Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian Sells 21,400 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of H traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 784,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,542. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $32,899,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 38,833 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

