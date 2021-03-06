Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.47

Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.47 and traded as high as $31.64. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 35,994 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $226.54 million, a PE ratio of 147.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 838,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 591,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 201,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hurco Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

