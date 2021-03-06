Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Gap Down to $270.20

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.20 ($3.53), but opened at GBX 258.40 ($3.38). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 273.20 ($3.57), with a volume of 310,046 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 257.50 ($3.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £477.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Hunting’s payout ratio is presently -0.07%.

In other Hunting news, insider Carol Chesney bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

