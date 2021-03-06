Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €29.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021 // Comments off

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.17 ($33.15).

Shares of BOSS opened at €32.55 ($38.29) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €40.50 ($47.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is €29.17 and its 200-day moving average is €25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.