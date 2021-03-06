Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €29.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.17 ($33.15).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS opened at €32.55 ($38.29) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €40.50 ($47.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is €29.17 and its 200-day moving average is €25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.