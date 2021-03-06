Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Huazhu Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. 1,176,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,761. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $80,576,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 546,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 130,239 shares in the last quarter.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.