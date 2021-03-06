HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,668,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,804,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $198,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HSBC by 734.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 28,761 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Societe Generale raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday. Finally, AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

