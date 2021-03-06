H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,094,000 after acquiring an additional 484,536 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 134,048 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

