Howdoo (UDOO) Trading Up 21% Over Last 7 Days

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Howdoo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.33 or 0.00746127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Token Trading

