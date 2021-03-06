Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

NYSE HMN opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.