Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years.
NYSE HMN opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
