Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hookipa Pharma from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

HOOK opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.