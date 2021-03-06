Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $206.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

