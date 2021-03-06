Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.09

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.09 and traded as high as C$32.39. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) shares last traded at C$31.79, with a volume of 295,515 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCG. TD Securities raised their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

