Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hologic were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.17. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

