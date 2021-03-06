Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the January 28th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HTHIY traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.34. 197,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,524. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTHIY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hitachi in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

