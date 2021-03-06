Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Trading Down 5.1%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s share price was down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 4,542,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,916,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Histogen in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Histogen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

