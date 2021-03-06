Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Update

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 28th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 793,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,462. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.
In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Hilltop by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
