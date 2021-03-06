Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Update

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 28th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 793,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,462. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Hilltop by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

