Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,475 ($32.34).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HIK stock traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,193 ($28.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,646. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a one year high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,387.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,519.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) per share, for a total transaction of £33,975 ($44,388.56).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

