HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,611 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 654.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after buying an additional 217,490 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,013,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock opened at $375.53 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.10 and its 200 day moving average is $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.22.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

