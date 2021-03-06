HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $29.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

