HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,062 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,191,000 after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $4,313,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 246,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDSN opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

