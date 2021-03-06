HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.52% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,566,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:COM opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

