HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,915 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 73.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 70,288 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. Analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

