HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 26,131 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after buying an additional 3,765,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $54,011,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,552,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,534,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

