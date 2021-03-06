HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 100,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 376,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.