HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $112,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,374,653 shares in the company, valued at $106,859,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 13,670 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $593,004.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,644.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,386,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

