HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 138,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $19,471,153.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,600,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,500,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,181,484 shares of company stock valued at $169,074,364 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $123.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average of $135.92. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.