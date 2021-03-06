HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,593,000 after acquiring an additional 481,985 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 208,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 159,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 427,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Chubb stock opened at $171.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.83. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $172.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

