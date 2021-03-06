HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,227,000 after buying an additional 67,687 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

LRCX opened at $547.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $552.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.28. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

