HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 10 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

CMG stock opened at $1,332.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 159.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,473.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,347.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

