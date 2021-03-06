HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

SO opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $67.15.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $457,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

