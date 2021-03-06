Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $71.96 and last traded at $71.64, with a volume of 54755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 605,097 shares of company stock worth $36,840,055. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,947,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after buying an additional 696,305 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Hess by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after buying an additional 674,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after buying an additional 546,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.