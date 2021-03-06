Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $107.72 on Wednesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.11.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.