Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s (HEN3) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.27 ($107.37).

FRA HEN3 opened at €85.34 ($100.40) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €88.51.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

