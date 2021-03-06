HEIDI (HDI) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. HEIDI has a total market cap of $1,431.90 and $4.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEIDI has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.