Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

