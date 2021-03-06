Head-To-Head Review: Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP)

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Perspecta alerts:

This table compares Perspecta and Glory Star New Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta $4.50 billion 1.03 -$676.00 million $2.05 14.07 Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A $3.28 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perspecta.

Profitability

This table compares Perspecta and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta -16.16% 23.57% 5.97% Glory Star New Media Group N/A 12.52% 2.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Perspecta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Perspecta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Perspecta and Glory Star New Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta 0 6 0 0 2.00 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perspecta presently has a consensus target price of $26.45, suggesting a potential downside of 8.29%. Given Perspecta’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perspecta is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Volatility and Risk

Perspecta has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perspecta beats Glory Star New Media Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.