Head to Head Review: Flex LNG (FLNG) and Its Competitors

Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Flex LNG to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Flex LNG alerts:

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG’s peers have a beta of 0.14, indicating that their average share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Flex LNG pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Flex LNG pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out 75.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Flex LNG has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Flex LNG is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Flex LNG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67 Flex LNG Competitors 387 1273 1707 31 2.41

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential downside of 8.05%. Given Flex LNG’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flex LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flex LNG and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million $16.97 million 5.14 Flex LNG Competitors $2.99 billion $335.32 million 52.47

Flex LNG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG. Flex LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96% Flex LNG Competitors -16.72% 2.33% 0.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flex LNG beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.