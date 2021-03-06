Head-To-Head Contrast: Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of Hawaii and First Interstate BancSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Interstate BancSystem 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.46%. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.37%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and First Interstate BancSystem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $770.73 million 4.76 $225.91 million $5.56 16.49 First Interstate BancSystem $703.90 million 4.29 $181.00 million $3.07 15.58

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than First Interstate BancSystem. First Interstate BancSystem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 22.62% 12.73% 0.89% First Interstate BancSystem 23.85% 8.42% 1.07%

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats First Interstate BancSystem on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; loan and lease products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; and retail insurance products. This segment provides its products and services through 68 branch locations and 387 ATMs in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment offers private and international client banking, trust, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services for individuals and families, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, government entities, and foundations. This segment also provides brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers marketing, credit review, credit cards, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare and professional services, education, governmental services, mining, technology, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 152 banking offices located in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

