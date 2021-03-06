HC Wainwright Cuts ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target to $32.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EPIX. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $867.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,466,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 119,895 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

