HC Wainwright Boosts I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $75.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

I-Mab stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

