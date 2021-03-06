Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $153,714,000. Newlight Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after buying an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,759,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

