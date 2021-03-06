Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

HSNGY traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $19.34. 1,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

