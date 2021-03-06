Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

