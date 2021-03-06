Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $7,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Terex by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Terex by 120.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 370,667 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,311,000 after buying an additional 314,097 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Terex stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,987. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

