Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,609,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO opened at $31.14 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -518.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

