Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $221,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $269.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.74 and a 200-day moving average of $249.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

