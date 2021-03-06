Hancock Whitney Corp Has $248,000 Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,953 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 57.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Xerox by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XRX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of XRX opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.